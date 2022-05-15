UFC Fight Night: Amanda Ribas ruptured bicep tendon before loss to Katlyn Chookagian, father says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amanda Ribas lost to Katlyn Chookagian via split decision at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, but her father revealed after her fight what she was dealing with ahead of the bout.

The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 in favor of Chookagian in the event. The fight garnered the UFC "Fight of the Night" honors. Marcelo Ribas revealed on social media his daughter was far from 100% in the fight.

"A very stressful month. A golden opportunity to fight world number one. At 25 days, an injury ‘total rupture of the biceps tendon’ comes in, then physical therapy 3 times a day to try to get [her] to fight. ... 25 days without training our strength which is jiu jitsu and judo. And we’d arrive in Las Vegas not knowing if we’d be able to handle grappling or wrestling on the ground," he wrote on Instagram, via Sherdog.

"[Amanda] did what she loves to do and gave her heart, even though she was in a lot of pain she overcame herself and made this beautiful fight," Marcelo wrote. "And came what is independent of the result. The best fight of the night. Pain and injury are fleeting, but honor and memory are eternal. ... soon Amanda will be back."

The flyweight competitor suffered only her third loss of her professional career but made it two defeats in her last three fights.

Ribas defeated Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision in October 2021. She lost to Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Chookagian was the No. 1 contender going into the event and may have solidified another title shot against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.