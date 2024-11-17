Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

Trump presidency 'positive for the world,' UFC president Dana White says

Trump appeared at UFC 309 to a raucous crowd in MSG

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Trump met with massive cheers at UFC fight in MSG: ‘This was a moment’ Video

Trump met with massive cheers at UFC fight in MSG: ‘This was a moment’

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react to President-elect Donald Trump’s appearance at the UFC fight in Madison Square Garden. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

UFC president Dana White was seated right next to his pal President-elect Trump on Saturday night at UFC 309, which took place in Madison Square Garden.

The New York City crowd roared for Trump as he walked into the building. He was joined by White, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson. R-La., and music recording artists Jelly Roll and Kid Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Trump waves

President-elect Trump waves at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York, with Kid Rock, Dana White and Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Several fighters also paid their respects to Trump as he sat cage-side. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was among them. Jones did Trump’s celebration dance and then handed the belt to the president-elect.

"I think it’s positive for the world to be honest with you," White said when asked if a Trump presidency is positive for the UFC as a business, via MMA Fighting. "No matter what side of the fence you sit on politically, you cannot deny there’s almost like this weight that’s been lifted off the country right now and this sigh of relief. 

DONALD TRUMP ARRIVES AT UFC 309 AT MSG; CROWD ROARS FOR PRESIDENT-ELECT WEEKS AFTER HISTORIC RALLY

Donald Trump dances

President-elect Trump arrives at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York, followed by Dana White. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Things are already getting better. He’s not even in there yet."

White added that he’s seen a vibe shift even in New York and contrasted Saturday night with what he’s felt in the past.

"Like I said earlier, I can feel the difference," White said. "When I go into places like New York that’s normally crazy blue and people are running up to me and thanking me and saying… and New York has a completely different vibe this time than the last time or several times that I’ve been here – it feels like New York again. It does.

Dana White, Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the fight

Dana White, President-elect Trump, Elon Musk and Kid Rock attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One down, one to go. (Los Angeles) – let’s get L.A. back."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.