Trump presidency 'positive for the world,' UFC president Dana White says

UFC president Dana White was seated right next to his pal President-elect Trump on Saturday night at UFC 309, which took place in Madison Square Garden.

The New York City crowd roared for Trump as he walked into the building. He was joined by White, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson. R-La., and music recording artists Jelly Roll and Kid Rock.

Several fighters also paid their respects to Trump as he sat cage-side. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was among them. Jones did Trump’s celebration dance and then handed the belt to the president-elect.

"I think it’s positive for the world to be honest with you," White said when asked if a Trump presidency is positive for the UFC as a business, via MMA Fighting. "No matter what side of the fence you sit on politically, you cannot deny there’s almost like this weight that’s been lifted off the country right now and this sigh of relief.

"Things are already getting better. He’s not even in there yet."

White added that he’s seen a vibe shift even in New York and contrasted Saturday night with what he’s felt in the past.

"Like I said earlier, I can feel the difference," White said. "When I go into places like New York that’s normally crazy blue and people are running up to me and thanking me and saying… and New York has a completely different vibe this time than the last time or several times that I’ve been here – it feels like New York again. It does.

"One down, one to go. (Los Angeles) – let’s get L.A. back."