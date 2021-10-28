UFC's Bruce Buffer will miss first pay-per-view event in over 24 years after testing positive for COVID-19

Bruce Buffer’s incredible run is coming to an end.

The UFC broadcasting legend will unfortunately miss his first pay-per-view event for the company in over 24 years after he tested positive with COVID-19. UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that Buffer will miss UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

White said that Buffer is "relaxing and recovering" over the weekend. Joe Martinez will cover for Buffer at the event.

Buffer, who joined UFC in 1996, has appeared at every pay-per-view event since joining the company. He said that he believes he’s been at every event since UFC 13.

"UFC 8 I did prelims. UFC 10 full show and then UFC 13 on non-stop. Covid does affect memory I guess LOL," Buffer said.

Buffer has one of the most recognizable voices in sports. He’s been a part of boxing events and even appeared as an announcer on "Monday Night Football."