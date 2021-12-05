Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut Huskies
Published

UConn star Paige Bueckers helped off the court after going down with non-contact injury

Bueckers suffered the injury in the fourth quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UConn star Paige Bueckers appeared to suffer a scary non-contact injury on Sunday during the Huskies’ win over Notre Dame.

UConn was up 18 points with about 39 seconds remaining in the game when her leg appeared to buckle while she was bringing up the ball. She would later collapse in front of the Huskies’ bench and she had to be helped off the court. Media at the game described the crowd as going silent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Teammates gather around Connecticut's Paige Bueckers in their game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Connecticut.

Teammates gather around Connecticut's Paige Bueckers in their game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said he hoped it was nothing more than a "hyperextension," according to the Hartford Courant.

"The first thing that goes through your mind is the worst thing," Auriemma said.

UCONN STAR PAIGE BUECKERS INKS GATORADE NIL DEAL

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers is helped off the court after being injured against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Connecticut.

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers is helped off the court after being injured against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Bueckers is a sophomore with the Huskies and is widely regarded as one of the best college basketball players in the country. Coming into the game, she was averaging 21 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists in five games. She had 22 points, four rebounds and four assists in a win over Notre Dame.

The Huskies only played eight players. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Caroline Ducharme added 14 points each.

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers steals the ball from Notre Dame's Sonia Citron on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Connecticut.

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers steals the ball from Notre Dame's Sonia Citron on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UConn is the No. 2 team in the nation and improved to 5-1 with the win over No. 24 Notre Dame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear how much, if any, time Bueckers will miss due to the injury.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com