UCLA gymnast dazzles in perfect floor routine

Ryan Gaydos
Katelyn Ohashi scored a perfect 10 with her floor routine.

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi’s floor routine stunned judges and spectators alike at a meet Saturday. Days later, it's continuing to earn her accolades.

Ohashi performed to the tune of several Michael Jackson songs while she flipped and danced her way to a perfect score of 10. The video of her performance quickly went viral.

“Her whole floor routine is ridiculously hard,” UCLA Women’s Gymnastics head coach Valorie Kondos Field told the Daily Bruin. “Every single thing about it,  including the backward split that she does after her leap pass — it's insane.”

Ohashi’s routine also earned high praise from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Ohashi had previously detailed how she almost quit gymnastics due to the intense pressure in a Players’ Tribune video.

