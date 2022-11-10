U.S. women's soccer team on wrong side of history after third straight loss

For the first time since the early 1990s, the U.S. women’s national soccer team has lost three games in a row after dropping their exhibition match to Germany, 2-1, on Thursday.

The U.S. has not lost three straight games since 1993, and this one was pegged for a draw until Germany immediately answered a U.S. goal in the second half.

Megan Rapinoe tied the score at one apiece in the 85th minute when she took an assist from Alex Morgan and buried it. But it took Germany just three minutes to respond, as Paulina Krumbiegel scored in the 88th minute for what would be the game-winning goal.

The first goal of the match was a shot that hit off the back of U.S. goalkeeper Casey Murphy, which was considered an own goal in the 52nd minute.

This was the penultimate match of 2022 for these women, which took place in Fort Lauderdale. With the loss, the 71-game home unbeaten streak by the team was snapped. It was the second-longest in program history.

Germany was yet another team that qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that the U.S. team has played this fall. The team’s final eight games were against teams that qualified.

England defeated the U.S., 2-1, and Spain took them down, 2-0, in the friendly matches prior to this one.

Both teams are among the favorites to win the World Cup next to the United States.

Luckily, none of these games matter at the end of the day for the U.S. women.

They’ve already qualified for the World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 19 to Aug. 19 in 2023.

The U.S. will have a chance for some revenge against Germany on Sunday when they travel to Europe to face them again in their final match of the year.