Tyreek Hill posts cryptic social media meme after Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins made a quarterback change Wednesday, and Tyreek Hill did not appear happy about it.

Quinn Ewers has been named the starter amid Tua Tagovailoa's struggles, including a 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday.

Part of the Dolphins' struggles definitely have to do with Hill's injury. The star wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite being sidelined, he seemed to have made his opinions on the matter known by posting an infamous meme.

Shortly after the news of Tagovailoa's benching, Hill posted a GIF of a man giving a peace sign and disappearing.

Hill has appeared to have issues with the Dolphins in the past, who acquired him in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. After the final game of the 2024 season, Hill said he was "out."

DOLPHINS BENCH STRUGGLING TUA TAGOVAILOA AFTER ROUGH PERFORMANCE VS STEELERS: REPORTS

"It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there," Hill said at the time.

Apparently, the sides worked out the matter because Hill was not moved. But it's pretty clear Hill does not want Ewers, the seventh-round rookie, throwing to him any time soon.

Tagovailoa's benching is stunning considering he is in the first season of a four-year, $212 million contract extension he signed in July 2024 with $167 million guaranteed.

But, this season, the former Alabama quarterback leads the NFL in interceptions with 15. Tagovailoa has struggled in 14 games, completing 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dolphins could have chosen Zach Wilson to take over instead of Ewers but turned to the rookie. In limited action, Ewers has completed five of eight passes for 53 yards.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter