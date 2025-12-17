Dolphins bench struggling Tua Tagovailoa after rough performance vs Steelers: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly made a major change at the quarterback position.

The Dolphins are benching Tua Tagovailoa after he struggled in the team’s 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, according to multiple reports. Quinn Ewers, a seventh-round pick out of Texas in the 2025 NFL Draft, is reportedly slated to take over.

The move is stunning, as Tagovailoa is in the first season of a four-year, $212 million contract extension that he signed in July 2024, with $167 million guaranteed.

That contract was signed a year after Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards with 4,624 in 2023. The following season, Tagovailoa led the NFL in completion percentage (72.9%), although he played in just 11 games.

This season, the former Alabama quarterback leads the NFL in interceptions with 15. Tagovailoa has struggled in 14 games, as he has completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

In the Dolphins' loss to the Steelers, Tagovailoa completed 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. However, most of that production came when the game was out of reach.

The loss to the Steelers eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention. The Dolphins started 2-7 but won their prior four games heading into their matchup with the Steelers, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive until Monday, but the loss dropped them to 6-8 and out of the race.

The Dolphins could have chosen Zach Wilson to take over instead of Ewers, but instead turned to the rookie. In limited action, Ewers has completed five of eight passes for 53 yards.

