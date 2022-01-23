Tua Tagovailoa is 'wasting my career,' unnamed Dolphins player says

The Miami Dolphins selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the expectation that he would be the cornerstone of the franchise, but so far it hasn’t panned out the way they had hoped.

During his rookie season, the Dolphins were deciding between Tagovailoa and journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but during his second year when he took the reins as the starter, Tagovailoa dealt with multiple injuries and missed five starts.

The Dolphins parted ways with head coach Brian Flores at the conclusion of the regular season, and there are questions about the team’s quarterback position now more than ever.

An unnamed Dolphins defender doesn’t support Tagovailoa keeping his job as the starter. The player expressed his skepticism to the Sun-Sentinel.

"He can’t make every throw," the Dolphins player reportedly said. "He’s only going to take us so far. I’m wasting my career here if that’s what we’re doing."

During the season, the Dolphins tried to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, but a trade never happened. The Miami player said they need a quarterback like Watson because the team is ready to win.

"Watson’s an elite quarterback now," the unnamed player said. "We’re ready to win."

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross fired Flores just one day after the season ended. He told the media that whoever is the next head coach of Miami would have the final say about who will quarterback the team moving forward.