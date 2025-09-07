Trump's fiercest critics concede spotlight to president at US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics shared the spotlight with the president as he watched the U.S. Open in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

Bruce Springsteen, Lindsey Vonn, Anna Wintour and Stephen Curry were just some of the athletes and celebrities who were in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queens. They have been some of biggest critics of the president outside of the politics world.

Springsteen, while over in Europe in June, called Trump and his administration "treasonous." He urged his fans in Germany to stand up with him against "authoritarianism."

"The America that I love, the America that I sung to you about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," he told the crowd during his set.

Vonn, who won a gold medal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, said in 2017 that she wouldn’t be representing Trump at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.

"Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," she said in 2017.

In January, she made a point to say she wasn’t paying attention to American politics while she was competing in Italy.

"There’s a lot going on in the U.S. and not all of it positive," she said when asked whether he was going to watch Trump’s inauguration. "So I’m just excited to kind of have a break.

"That’s what I love about ski racing — that when I’m in the starting gate, that’s all I’m thinking about," Vonn added. "I’m not thinking about the world and my life and what else is going on. I’m just thinking about going fast and I like that simplicity."

TRUMP ARRIVES AT US OPEN FOR MEN'S SINGLES FINAL BETWEEN JANNIK SINNER AND CARLOS ALCARAZ

Anna Wintour, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue, has had a major feud with Trump over the last few years. She criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Wintour appeared to be averse to having first lady Melania Trump on the cover of the fashion magazine after her husband became president.

Curry had a high-profile social media feud with Trump. Curry suggested he didn’t want to go to the White House to celebrate the 2016-17 NBA championship. Trump withdrew the invitation.

The Golden State Warriors star went further in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2022.

"Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country," Curry told the magazine. "As serious and loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side."

Trump entered the stadium less than an hour before the match started. He was greeted with cheers as initially came into the venue. During the national anthem, the president received some applause and boos when he appeared on the videoboard.

Everyone in the stadium was treated to an epic match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz won the match and his second U.S. Open title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.