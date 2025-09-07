Expand / Collapse search
US Open Tennis

Trump arrives at US Open for men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

It's Trump first appearance at the event since 2015

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
WATCH LIVE: President Trump attends US Open in New York City Video

WATCH LIVE: President Trump attends US Open in New York City

President Trump attends the men's final at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

President Donald Trump arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the U.S. Open men’s singles final on Sunday between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Trump was greeted with cheers and applause from the fans at the stadium. He mouthed, "Thank you."

It’s Trump’s first visit to the Grand Slam tennis tournament since before he got into the White House. He was seen at the event in September 2015 – months after he announced his run for president the first time. And it’s a pretty good time to be a fan of the sport.

Trump talks to reporters

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as leaves the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Sinner and Alcaraz have cemented themselves as the two top stars in the post-Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal eras. Novak Djokovic has proved that he could still win Grand Slam titles as well but he hasn’t won since the 2023 U.S. Open. He reached the semifinals in each Grand Slam tournament this season.

While U.S. Open broadcasters were reportedly ordered to avoid showing disruptions in the crowd over Trump’s presence, Alcaraz welcomed the possibility of seeing Trump in the crowd.

Trump and his wife at the US Open in 2015

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend the Williams sisters' match on day nine of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 8, 2015. (Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

"I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match," he said, via The Guardian. "For me, playing in front of him … I will try not to think about it. 

"I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final."

Donald Trump at LaGuardia

President Donald Trump gestures as he deplanes Air Force One as he arrives at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Trump is set to be in the corporate suite in the stadium.

