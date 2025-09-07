Trump arrives at US Open for men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the U.S. Open men’s singles final on Sunday between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Trump was greeted with cheers and applause from the fans at the stadium. He mouthed, "Thank you."

It’s Trump’s first visit to the Grand Slam tennis tournament since before he got into the White House. He was seen at the event in September 2015 – months after he announced his run for president the first time. And it’s a pretty good time to be a fan of the sport.

Sinner and Alcaraz have cemented themselves as the two top stars in the post-Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal eras. Novak Djokovic has proved that he could still win Grand Slam titles as well but he hasn’t won since the 2023 U.S. Open. He reached the semifinals in each Grand Slam tournament this season.

While U.S. Open broadcasters were reportedly ordered to avoid showing disruptions in the crowd over Trump’s presence, Alcaraz welcomed the possibility of seeing Trump in the crowd.

"I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match," he said, via The Guardian. "For me, playing in front of him … I will try not to think about it.

"I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final."

Trump is set to be in the corporate suite in the stadium.