Carlos Alcaraz captures US Open title with Trump on hand

Carlos Alcaraz won the second U.S. Open title of his career on Sunday with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Jannik Sinner.

The Spanish tennis superstar picked up the Grand Slam title in front of President Donald Trump, who was in attendance for the men’s singles final. Trump was in attendance for the first time since 2015.

Alcaraz capitalized with the serve in the eighth game of the fourth set. He then put all his energy into the 10th game, capitalizing on some of Sinner’s unforced errors.

Sinner struggled with his service during the match. The Italian came into the final as one of the best but he had four double faults and only two aces during the match. He was unable to overcome his struggles to pick up the win.

Trump was a big focus of the match. He entered Arthur Ashe Stadium with less than an hour to go before the match started. But increased security measures around the building kept a ton of fans outside as the event began. The match got underway at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Alcaraz appeared to be interested in Trump’s appearance before the final.

"I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match," he said, via The Guardian. "For me, playing in front of him … I will try not to think about it.

"I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final."

Trump was seen cheering for Alcaraz after he wraped up the match.

Alcaraz won his first U.S. Open title back in 2022 over Casper Ruud. This year, Alcaraz won the French Open earlier this year and lost in the final of Wimbledon. He finished in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old has six Grand Slam titles on his resume with the Australian Open being the only major tournament he hasn’t won.

Wrapping up a victory at Flushing Meadows will likely catapult him to No. 1 in the world.