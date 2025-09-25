Expand / Collapse search
Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy, representing Europe in Ryder Cup, dubs USA 'best country in the world'

McIlroy joined the PGA Tour in 2010

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Ryder Cup competitors hit the driving range ahead of event Video

Ryder Cup competitors hit the driving range ahead of event

Team Europe Ryder Cup members practice on the driving range in front of hundreds of fans at Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy is going to do everything in his power to make Americans upset this weekend.

The reigning Masters champion will represent Team Europe at Bethpage Black this weekend as he plays in his eighth Ryder Cup.

McIlroy was part of the last team to win a road Ryder Cup in 2012, and he surely hopes to repeat history, in fact, he predicted it shortly after Europe's win over Team USA two years ago.

Rory McIlroy stares down his ball

Europe's Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round for the Ryder Cup golf tournament Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on the Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Robert Bukaty)

However, McIlroy spoke of his appreciation for what he called "the best country in the world."

"Everyone wanted to make it in America," McIlroy said of his thoughts on the United States as a kid. "It's the land of opportunity. And I still believe it's the best country in the world, and if you come here and work hard and dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want.

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt

Europe's Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 12th hole during a practice round for the Ryder Cup golf tournament Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on the Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

EUROPEAN RYDER CUP PLAYER UNIMPRESSED WITH TRUMP'S ATTENDANCE: ‘JUST ANOTHER SPECTATOR’

"I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on. I think success is celebrated here. I think there's a wonderful sense of work ethic. And yeah, I live here. My wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone that lives here should have that same affinity because it is, it's a wonderful -- it is a wonderful place."

Rory McIlroy with family

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy and his daughter, Poppy, and wife, Erica Stoll, after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid-Imagn Images)

McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, now calls Hollywood, Fla., his home and has been competing on the PGA Tour since 2010, the same year as his Ryder Cup debut.

The career slam winner is 5-2 in his seven Ryder Cups.

