Rory McIlroy, representing Europe in Ryder Cup, dubs USA 'best country in the world'

Rory McIlroy is going to do everything in his power to make Americans upset this weekend.

The reigning Masters champion will represent Team Europe at Bethpage Black this weekend as he plays in his eighth Ryder Cup.

McIlroy was part of the last team to win a road Ryder Cup in 2012, and he surely hopes to repeat history, in fact, he predicted it shortly after Europe's win over Team USA two years ago.

However, McIlroy spoke of his appreciation for what he called "the best country in the world."

"Everyone wanted to make it in America," McIlroy said of his thoughts on the United States as a kid. "It's the land of opportunity. And I still believe it's the best country in the world, and if you come here and work hard and dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want.

"I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on. I think success is celebrated here. I think there's a wonderful sense of work ethic. And yeah, I live here. My wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone that lives here should have that same affinity because it is, it's a wonderful -- it is a wonderful place."

McIlroy, a Northern Ireland native, now calls Hollywood, Fla., his home and has been competing on the PGA Tour since 2010, the same year as his Ryder Cup debut.

The career slam winner is 5-2 in his seven Ryder Cups.

