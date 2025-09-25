Expand / Collapse search
Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau says Trump can 'inspire us to victory' at Bethpage Black Ryder Cup

Trump will attend Friday's matches

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Collin Morikawa signs autographs for Ryder Cup fans Video

Collin Morikawa signs autographs for Ryder Cup fans

US Ryder Cup team member Collin Morikawa is spotted signing autographs for fans at Bethpage Black on Long Island, New York, on Sept. 24, 2025.

President Donald Trump will attend the first day of the Ryder Cup this weekend at Bethpage Black, and it has members of Team USA excited.

Both Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley raved about his attendance at the People's Country Club, and his YouTube co-star Bryson DeChambeau is also excited.

The two-time U.S. Open champion even believes Trump could add some motivation to the team representing the Stars and Stripes.

Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump shake hands

Team captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC interacts with President Donald Trump on the fourth hole during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"I hope he will inspire us to victory. I think he'll be a great force for us to get a lot of people on our side," DeChambeau told reporters Thursday. "I think it will be interesting and exciting to see how the crowd and everybody reacts. It's going to be an electric environment."

The Ryder Cup will be the third sporting event this month Trump will have attended, all of which have been in the New York metro area.

Trump was in attendance for the men's U.S. Open final on Sept. 7 and attended a New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers four days later, the 24th anniversary of Sept. 11.

DeChambeau had Trump featured in one of his "Breaking 50" videos last year, shortly before the first assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pa. Trump returned the favor by inviting him on stage during his victory speech last November.

Trump with the executive order in July 2025.

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order restarting the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, from left, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. watch Thursday, July 31, 2025, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Any sight of public political leanings in athletes could lead to a loss, or gain, of fans, but when asked by Fox News Digital last year if DeChambeau had any regrets over making the video with Trump, DeChambeau quipped, "Not at all."

"There’s always risk associated to that. But from my perspective, it was focused on entertainment," DeChambeau said to Fox News Digital at Maridoe Golf Club, the site of last year's LIV Golf Team Championship, outside of Dallas. "We can talk about politics — that’s a whole different conversation, something that I was not trying to do on my YouTube channel, it was solely on providing great entertainment."

Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau

President Donald Trump talks with team captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC on the practice range during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational-Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

That it did. 

The video has more than 16 million views on YouTube, making it by far his most popular video.

Bradley, Team USA's captain, said Trump will be on the first tee, which is at 7:10 a.m. ET.

