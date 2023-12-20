Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Browns great Bernie Kosar gushes over Taylor Swift's homemade cinnamon rolls

Kosar was with Swift and the Kelce family back in October

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Cleveland Browns great Bernie Kosar was at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers back in October and spoke glowingly about Taylor Swift’s baking skills.

Kosar on Tuesday recalled how Swift made cinnamon rolls as a pregame snack. Kosar took a couple of snaps with the pop star that day and said he had to try the tasty treat.

Bernie Kosar watches Browns

Cleveland Browns all-time great quarterback Bernie Kosar is introduced to the fans prior to the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on Oct. 16, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself and she’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal," the former quarterback said on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM. "I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free and stuff, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day."

He told 102.1 FM in Cleveland that Swift’s cinnamon rolls "were awesome."

Kosar told Cleveland radio after the Chiefs-Chargers game that Swift was a "genuine, nice person."

Swift has been to at least seven Chiefs games this season to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. In turn, the Chiefs tight end made the trip to South America on his bye week to catch part of her "Eras Tour" in Argentina.

Bernie Kosar at Browns camp

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar walks onto the field during a training camp practice on July 30, 2018 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Kelce recently dished to People magazine about what he will be doing for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Las Vegas Raiders come to Arrowhead on Christmas Day, but they have the 1 p.m. ET game.

"It will be a fun one," he said.

Taylor Swift watches Chiefs-Pats

Taylor Swift watches play during a game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 17, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Page Six, Kelce and Swift are set to spend the holidays together in some capacity.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.