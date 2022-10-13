Tom Brady shrugs off questionable roughing call: 'I miss throws, refs miss calls'

Tom Brady continued to downplay the controversial roughing the passer call he benefited from in a Week 5 game against the Falcons.

During his media availability on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said bad calls from referees are going to happen in sports.

"It’s just the way sports are. I miss throws, refs miss calls, we try to do the best we can do. When they don’t go your way you just complain to the refs, like I do," a smiling Brady said.

Brady was a part in one of the two questionable roughing calls in Week 5.

The controversial call involving Brady came late in the fourth quarter of the Falcons-Buccaneers game when Atlanta had just mounted a comeback and trailed 21-15.

On 3rd down from the Atlanta 47-yard line, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett tackled Brady and presumably forced a Buccaneers punt. The Falcons could have had possession of the ball with a chance to score a touchdown and win the game.

But official Jerome Boger threw a penalty flag and ruled the hit was a roughing the passer foul, giving the Buccaneers a fresh set of downs. The Bucs ultimately ran out the clock and won the game.

The second roughing call happened Monday night during the Raiders-Chiefs game.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was flagged for what appeared to be a normal hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The tackle resulted in a fumble and recovery.

But the referees penalized Jones for roughing the passer, which gave the Raiders 15 extra yards and a first down.

Brady acknowledged that defenders and referees have tough jobs, while also saying you have to shrug off missed calls.

"No one wants any missed calls," Brady said. "There’s a lot of things I see that are probably pretty challenging to officiate, probably pretty challenging to play defense with, so I don’t have the answers to all those. I don’t think the referees are robots, I don’t think they’re trying to get it wrong, I don’t think they’re always going to get it right. I feel bad for a guy when they get called something that probably shouldn’t be that way. Sometimes you’ve just got to shake it off."

Jarrett broke his silence on emphasized impact of questionable calls during NFL games.

"If it's costing people games, it's going to cost people's livelihoods, it's costing people opportunity," Jarrett said during an appearance on sports radio station 680-AM The Fan in Atlanta on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the roughing the passer rule will be discussed during the upcoming NFL owners in New York. But Brady seems to think bad calls will continue to be a part of the game.

"I've lost Super Bowls because I thought they missed a call," Brady said. "You hope they don't come up, but they come up. It's sports. The fact that everyone wants to talk about it like it's something new — it's always been like that."