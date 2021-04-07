Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady reveals naysayers, doubters keep him motivated

Brady shocked the world last year when he departed the Patriots for the Buccaneers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady revealed in an interview with Michael Strahan what motivated him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady shocked the NFL world in 2020 when he parted ways with the Patriots to join the Buccaneers. He joined a team with talented wide receivers and a solid defense. He also brought Rob Gronkowski along for the ride. He told Strahan in an interview on "Good Morning America" set to air Wednesday it was the naysayers that kept him going.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was always kind of motivated by people that say, 'You can't do it.' You know, 'You're not good enough, you're not fast enough, not big enough, you're not good enough arm,’" Brady said. "I've had a body of work over a period of time, so you know, you just say, hey [and] quickly you forget."

Brady added: "I think that's a great part about football. It's not really about what you did last year, it's kind of what you're going to do this year, so for me it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year. I still feel that way."

TOM BRADY DECIDES ON MASTERS FANTASY TEAM AHEAD OF GOLF TOURNAMENT

Brady was a big part of the Buccaneers’ run to the Super Bowl this season. Tampa Bay outmatched the Kansas City Chiefs and Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It doesn’t appear retirement is in the cards for Brady. The legendary quarterback vowed he would be back next season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_