Tom Brady condemns Hamas terrorist attack on Israel: ‘There should be no gray area’

The world woke up Saturday to horrifying images of Hamas terrorists entering Israel, killing civilians and taking others hostage.

Israel declared war after Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and launched rockets from the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,000 Israelis have died in the Hamas terror attacks, along with 27 Americans. Since declaring war on Hamas, Israel has launched airstrikes in Gaza, leading to more deaths.

On Thursday, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady took to X, the company formerly known as Twitter, to condemn the attacks.

"There should be no gray area about condemning Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens ," Brady posted to X. "No human deserves this."

"I’m heartbroken for all the innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza this week, heartbroken for the losses that are sure to follow. It’s horrifying to watch this violence continue to unfold with no indication of stopping. My family and I will continue to pray for the families that find themselves in the middle of this tragedy."

Brady’s post comes one day after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James released a joint statement with Maverick Carter through SpringHill Co., their entertainment development and production company founded in 2020.

"The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism," James and Carter said . "The SpringHill Company family extends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism."

On Tuesday, President Biden vowed that the U.S. "has Israel's back" in a speech at the White House.

"We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself and respond to this attack," Biden said.

"There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people ," he added.

