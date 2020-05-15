Ex-Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was 'destroying' defense in practice, former teammate says

Marcus Mariota had a big influence on the Tennessee Titans defends, a former teammate said Thursday.

Mariota had five uneventful seasons with the Titans before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason to back up Derek Carr. Logan Ryan, who was playing cornerback for the Titans while Mariota was quarterback, shed some light on the former No. 2 pick’s value.

“He started killing us every single week. Like, he started ripping us in practice. Marcus Mariota was the practice quarterback and he was destroying us. And it made us better,” Ryan said on the “Double Coverage” podcast with Jason and Devin McCourty.

Ryan starred in the Titans’ secondary from 2017 to 2019. He played in 45 games and had four interceptions.

The Titans had one of the best defenses during the 2018 season. The team was third in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed. In 2019, the team finished 12th in points allowed and 21st in yards allowed.

Mariota was the Titans’ starting quarterback since he came into the league in 2015. He got injured in 2019 and was replaced by Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill would eventually lead the Titans to the AFC Championship game and take the job from Mariota. He received a contract extension in the offseason, leading to Mariota’s departure and eventual signing with the Raiders.