This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Titans' offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested, charged with DUI after win over Packers

The Titans flight reportedly landed in Nashville just over 20 minutes before Downing's arrest

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding just hours after the Titan’s Thursday night victory over the Green Bay Packers, according to law enforcement. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers on Interstate 65 noticed "a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed" going southbound near Moores Lane at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. 

Todd Downing, 42, was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and speeding. 

After making contact with the driver, identified by police as 42-year-old Downing, the trooper "observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle."

Downing was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and speeding. 

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Giants defeated the Titans 21-20. 

Jail records showed Downing was released just before 7 a.m. 

The Titans had traveled to Green Bay, where they defeated the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night. However, flight records show their return flight to Nashville landed at 2:07 a.m. – just over 20 minutes before Downing was pulled over, according to Yahoo Sports.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing converses with Ryan Tannehill, #17, against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement, via ESPN.

Downing joined the Titans in 2019 as a tight ends coach. In 2021, he was named offensive coordinator.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.