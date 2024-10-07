Expand / Collapse search
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter hits go-ahead 3-run homer to lift Detroit to Game 2 victory

Kerry Carpenter's home run came in the 9th inning off of Guardians' Emmanuel Clase

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Detroit Tigers brought heroics to Cleveland on Monday evening.

After outstanding performances on the mound from Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd, it was left to each teams’ bullpen to try and shut the door.

Kerry Carpenter celebrates

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter celebrates as he runs the bases with a three-run home run in the ninth inning during Game 2 of baseball's AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The score was deadlocked at zero when the Guardians put Emmanuel Clase into the game in the eighth inning. Clase ended the eighth inning on a Wenceel Perez lineout. Clase was back out for the ninth inning and got the first two Tigers batters out.

After two singles, Kerry Carpenter came to the plate for Detroit. He hit a 423-foot blast on the sixth pitch from Clase. It gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead and eventually the win in Game 2.

Carpenter, who initially pinch-hit for Justyn Henry-Malloy, was 1-for-2 with three RBI.

Tarik Skubal gets the double play

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal gestures after a double play ends the sixth inning during Game 2 of baseball's AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Skubal picked up the no decision. He allowed three hits in seven innings of work and struck out eight Guardians batters. Cleveland was held to three hits the entire game as Will Vest and Beau Brieske shut their opponents down to help seal the game.

Boyd lasted 4 2/3 innings for Cleveland. He only allowed four hits.

Steven Kwan, who made a great catch in left field during the game, Josh Naylor and Brayan Rocchio were the only Guardians players who had hits.

Steven Kwan and Lane Thomas

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas, left, congratulates left fielder Steven Kwan, right, after Kwan made a diving catch on a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Wenceel Pérez for an out in the eighth inning during Game 2 of baseball's AL Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The American League Division Series is now tied at one game apiece. The series moves back to Detroit on Wednesday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.