Tigers' Kerry Carpenter hits go-ahead 3-run homer to lift Detroit to Game 2 victory

The Detroit Tigers brought heroics to Cleveland on Monday evening.

After outstanding performances on the mound from Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd, it was left to each teams’ bullpen to try and shut the door.

The score was deadlocked at zero when the Guardians put Emmanuel Clase into the game in the eighth inning. Clase ended the eighth inning on a Wenceel Perez lineout. Clase was back out for the ninth inning and got the first two Tigers batters out.

After two singles, Kerry Carpenter came to the plate for Detroit. He hit a 423-foot blast on the sixth pitch from Clase. It gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead and eventually the win in Game 2.

Carpenter, who initially pinch-hit for Justyn Henry-Malloy, was 1-for-2 with three RBI.

Skubal picked up the no decision. He allowed three hits in seven innings of work and struck out eight Guardians batters. Cleveland was held to three hits the entire game as Will Vest and Beau Brieske shut their opponents down to help seal the game.

Boyd lasted 4 2/3 innings for Cleveland. He only allowed four hits.

Steven Kwan, who made a great catch in left field during the game, Josh Naylor and Brayan Rocchio were the only Guardians players who had hits.

The American League Division Series is now tied at one game apiece. The series moves back to Detroit on Wednesday.