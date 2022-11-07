Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in The Match

This year's installment of 'The Match' will be Woods' third

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tiger Woods is returning for "The Match" for the third time in the charity event’s running, partnering up with 23-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy as the iconic duo faces off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Woods took to Twitter to share the news about the 12-hole event, which will take place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, on Dec. 10.

Tiger Woods, left, and Rory McIlroy walk on the 18th fairway prior to The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course, July 11, 2022, in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Tiger Woods, left, and Rory McIlroy walk on the 18th fairway prior to The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course, July 11, 2022, in St. Andrews, Scotland. (Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

"Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with [McIlroy] against [Thomas] and [Spieth] to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th."

Spieth shared a tweet, adding: "Excited to compete with these guys and raise money for hurricane relief." 

Jordan Spieth chips to the green on the 16th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jordan Spieth chips to the green on the 16th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Woods participated in the inaugural event in 2018 with Phil Mickelson. He last competed with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, beating Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brady last played in the charity event with Aaron Rodgers in June, when they defeated Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen.

Tom Brady, left, and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 6, 2021, in Big Sky, Montana.

Tom Brady, left, and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 6, 2021, in Big Sky, Montana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

The series had raised nearly $33 million for various organizations during the first five televised editions of "The Match."

