Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods' son, nails hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass Junior Players Championship tournament

Charlie Woods added another hole-in-one to his young resume, this time doing so at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Woods, the 16-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, stepped up to his tee shot on the par-3 third hole, and he hit a pure shot as it drew into the green 177 yards away.

Woods watched as the ball landed on the green, and it drained, leading to a celebration on the tee box with his playing partners.

Woods ended up carding a 72, which was even-par, on Sunday. He finished 7-over for the tournament, which had him well outside the top of the leaderboard.

This wasn’t the first hole-in-one of Woods’ career, as he hit one while playing alongside his father at the PNC Championship in December 2024, with his father ecstatic when he saw the ball fall into the hole.

Tiger had 20 hole-in-ones during his legendary career, though only three occurred during official PGA Tour events.

He may not have won this tournament, but Woods added some hardware to his trophy case earlier this year with the Team TaylorMade Invitational win at Streamsong Resort Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida. It was his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) victory of his young career.

Woods has more wins on his resume, as he won the 14-15-year-old category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in June 2023. He also won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament later that year.

Woods qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur last summer, but he failed to make the cut there.

Of course, the expectations are going to be astronomical for Woods due to his father’s accomplishments, but the talent is certainly there to go the distance as a professional.

Tiger has 82 professional wins under his belt, including the career Grand Slam with wins at the Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship. Those 82 wins are tied with Sam Snead for the most ever.

