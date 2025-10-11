Tiger Woods undergoes surgery after suffering serious back injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods has undergone surgery after suffering another major injury.

Woods, 49, announced Saturday that he recently underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery for a collapsed disc and a compromised spinal canal.

"After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken. The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal," Woods said in a statement.

"I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back."

For Woods, it is just the latest health setback in what has been a series of devastating injuries and subsequent procedures in recent years.

Woods underwent an operation to fix a nerve impingement in his lower back in September, and he's already been sidelined from the PGA Tour this year while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in March.

Woods infamously suffered multiple leg injuries when he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Los Angeles area on Feb. 23, 2021.

Since finishing tied for ninth at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, his best finish in his subsequent 18 official events has been tying for 37th at the 2020 PGA Championship.

Last year, he competed in just five events, one of them being the Genesis Invitational, the other four majors. He withdrew from the Genesis, finished dead last in the Masters and missed the cut in the final three majors.

That came after he competed in only the Genesis and Masters in 2023, where he finished tied in 45th and withdrew, respectively. In 2022, he played in the Masters (47th), the PGA Championship (withdrew) and the Open Championship (missed cut).

Just when it appeared Woods was turning the clock back, it seemed like all false hope. In 2018, he finished second in the FedEx Cup standings. In 2019, he won the Masters.

Since then, it's been a tough stretch for Woods, who, in 14 majors since winning the green jacket in 2019, has failed to muster a top 20 finish. It’s his longest such streak since failing to finish in the top 20 in the first six majors of his career in 1995 and 1996. In his last 26 majors, he has only four top 20 finishes.

After the U.S. Open, Woods, who turns 50 in December, admitted it "may or may not" have been his last one. His latest injury raises more questions about his future.