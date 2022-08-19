Texas transfer Casey Thompson named Nebraska starting quarterback for week one

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is hoping that Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the answer at quarterback for the Huskers , following two consecutive three-win seasons in Lincoln.

Frost on Thursday announced that Thompson will be the starting quarterback come week one when Nebraska and Northwestern face off in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 27.

"I really like what we have at that position," Frost said Thursday on "Husker Sports Nightly." "I wouldn’t be surprised if more than one play, but Casey’s going to take the first rep."

Thompson started in 10 games for Texas last season, throwing for 2,113 yards with 24 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Frost said that Thompson's experience playing at a high level was a big factor in the decision.

"There's no substitute for having played a lot of college football, and there's been fewer mistakes from him," Frost said of Thompson. "It really was a big jump, too, from spring ball to fall. And I think that thumb was probably bothering him worse than he let on. He's throwing it way better now in fall… he threw it well in spring, but he’s got a lot of zip on it now."

Thompson beat out redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy and sophomore Logan Smothers for the top spot.

Thompson’s decision to transfer from Texas to Nebraska in January came after Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers made the decision to head to Austin, Texas.

"Honestly, I think sometimes in life you just feel like it’s time for a restart. It’s time for a change," Thompson said after choosing Nebraska. "I kind of just felt like, you know, I stuck around and I went through different offenses and coaching staffs and I just felt like it was time for me to move on."

Nebraska has not had a winning season under Frost, who took over as head coach of the storied program in 2018.