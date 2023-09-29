Expand / Collapse search
Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's sixth-year senior QB suffers devastating injury in third straight season

Shough transferred to Texas Tech from Oregon

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough’s season was derailed for the third consecutive year.

The Red Raiders gunslinger suffered a broken left fibula last week against West Virginia, and coach Joey McGuire announced Monday the player will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Tyler Shough on the cart

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) leaves the field on a cart after injuring his leg during the first quarter of the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 23, 2023, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The sixth-year senior suffered the injury in the first quarter of their 20-13 loss last week. His leg was put in an air cast before he was carted off the field. In four games, he had 746 passing yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had two touchdowns on the ground.

This marks the third time an injury has messed up Shough’s season.

Tyler Shough sacked

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) is hit by West Virginia Mountaineers safety Marcis Floyd (24) as he throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the West Virginia Mountaineers. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2021, the Texas Tech star suffered a broken collarbone in the fourth game of the year. He had just transferred over from Oregon, where he had 1,559 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes during the coronavirus-impacted season.

Last season, Shough missed a few games with a shoulder injury, but he managed to play in seven games and help the team to a win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. He was named the game’s MVP.

Behren Morton will take the reins from Shough on Saturday against Houston.

Tyler Shough passes

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Morgantown, West Virginia. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

Morton has 230 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.