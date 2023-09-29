Texas Tech's sixth-year senior QB suffers devastating injury in third straight season

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough’s season was derailed for the third consecutive year.

The Red Raiders gunslinger suffered a broken left fibula last week against West Virginia, and coach Joey McGuire announced Monday the player will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

The sixth-year senior suffered the injury in the first quarter of their 20-13 loss last week. His leg was put in an air cast before he was carted off the field. In four games, he had 746 passing yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had two touchdowns on the ground.

This marks the third time an injury has messed up Shough’s season.

In 2021, the Texas Tech star suffered a broken collarbone in the fourth game of the year. He had just transferred over from Oregon, where he had 1,559 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes during the coronavirus-impacted season.

Last season, Shough missed a few games with a shoulder injury, but he managed to play in seven games and help the team to a win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. He was named the game’s MVP.

Behren Morton will take the reins from Shough on Saturday against Houston.

Morton has 230 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.