Michigan's Blake Corum making an impact off the field, realizes bigger purpose than football

Heisman Trophy contender, All-American and Doak Walker Award finalist are great superlatives for any college football star. For Michigan running back Blake Corum, he takes more pride in his recent accolade.

Corum was among the 22 college football players who were selected for the AFCA Allstate Good Works team for how he has given back to his community. The Wolverines star joined players like Clemson running back Will Shipley, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and other players from across the NCAA college football landscape on the list, along with Maryland head coach Mike Locksley.

The 22-year-old has orchestrated a turkey drive for underserved families in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and is a volunteer at the Community, Leadership and Revolution Academy. Corum called it an honor to be a part of the Allstate Good Works Team.

"I’m just someone that believes my purpose on Earth is bigger than football and I believe my purpose is giving back," Corum explained to Fox News Digital. "I’ve been blessed throughout my whole life, but especially now through NIL to be able to give back to the community – especially the community that is less fortunate.

"Throughout the year, I do my big turkey drive which has gone up each and every year. We started with 100 turkeys. Last year, was 300 turkeys. This year, I’m aiming for 600-7,000 turkeys to give away. Backpack giveaways, back-to-school drives, free youth football camps in Virginia (Corum’s home state) and Michigan. Christmas giveaways. You name it. I’m trying to get in the community as much as I can."

Corum said he puts value on being present when giving back to his community.

"I believe in being present because, especially with the platform that I have, being present goes a long way," he said. "Seeing the smiles on someone’s face, talking to them, means a lot. I try to be in the community as much as I can to make a difference."

Corum credited his parents for giving him the mindset to help others. He said he watched them give back to their own communities and watching them helped make him who he is as a person today.

He added that being on the list with 21 other members and walking on the same path as former collegiate athletes like Tim Tebow is something very special for him.

"Being a part of a team like that with all of these other athletes – it’s an indescribable feeling," he said. "Being a captain of my football team was a great honor. And being a part of the Allstate Good Works Team is right up there with it because you’re making a difference.

"You make a difference in the community, you’re helping change lives. You’re not just on the field playing football, but you’re in the community giving hope to someone that maybe doesn’t have hope or someone’s been down for a while – you’re there making them laugh and smile."

College football fans can vote for the captain of the team until Nov. 22.