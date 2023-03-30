Expand / Collapse search
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M’s cross country runner, 19, arrested after streaking during Aggies’ baseball game

Spencer Werner was also suspended by the university

A member of Texas A&M’s cross country team was arrested this week and later suspended by the university for streaking during the Aggies' baseball game against the Texas Longhorns, according to jail records.

Spencer Werner, 19, was arrested by university police on Tuesday and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct/exposure after he ran onto the field at Blue Bell Park wearing compression shorts, gloves and a mask of "Star Wars" character Darth Maul, according to Brazos County jail records.

Texas A&M cross country runner Spencer Werner, 19, was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct/exposure. (Brazos County Jail)

Video of the incident, which took place during the fifth inning, also showed Werner running with a sign that read "Longhorns suck" and appeared to have "Trump 2024" painted on his chest. 

Before eventually leaving the ballpark, Werner "mooned" the crowd." 

According to jail records, Werner posted the $2,800 bail amount and was released on Wednesday. 

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches their game against the Tennessee Volunteers from in the dugout in the ninth inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

In a statement to The Houston Chronicle, an athletic spokesperson confirmed that Werner was suspended from the team. 

"Texas A&M track and field/cross country student-athlete Spencer Werner has been suspended per athletics department policy after he was arrested Tuesday evening," the statement read. 

The NCAA logo is seen on the ball Texas A&M pitches against the Tennessee Volunteers in the sixth inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

A freshman out of Wilmette, Illinois, Werner was named SEC Men's Freshman Runner of the Week after placing eighth at the Texas A&M Invite 8k in November. 

On top of Werner’s antics, the Aggies fell to the Longhorns 5-2.

