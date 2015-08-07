Texans' Jonathan Grimes ready to step up with Arian Foster out

The injury to Houston Texans running back Arian Foster is giving the team's other backs a chance to make their case for increased playing time.

Head coach Bill O'Brien said reserve back Jonathan Grimes has taken on a larger role this week after Foster suffered a groin injury that will require surgery.

"Grimes has had a good training camp," O'Brien said, via the team's official website. "He's strung about three good practices in a row here. He's done a good job. He's a smart player. He's one of our core special teams players. He's a guy that really knows our offense well. He plays a lot on third down, but now with Arian out, he's playing more on first and second down in certain packages. Really dependable guy. We enjoy coaching him."

Grimes, in his fourth year out of William and Mary, ran for 153 yards on 39 carries last season. He said he's prepared to do more with Foster out.

"I've been pretty consistent," Grimes said. "I know my role on this team. Special teams is a big thing, receiving out of the backfield, and pass protection. I'm just going to be ready to step up and do whatever they ask me."

