Houston Texans star JJ Watt reveals one key wedding decision ahead of marriage to Kealia Ohai

Planning a wedding is not easy, especially for two superstar athletes who have to deal with constantly evolving schedules, gameplay, practices and everything in between.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, however, said he and his bride-to-be, Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai, made the easiest possible wedding decision they could make: have an open bar.

JJ WATT ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND AND SOCCER STAR KEALIA OHAI

Watt, speaking to reporters Tuesday, was asked about his wedding.

“It’s open bar for everybody. It’s the only way to make a good wedding,” the five-time All-Pro defensive lineman said.

Watt admitted wedding planning has been a challenge for him because of his own offseason schedule and Ohai’s regular season schedule, which runs from April to October, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Watt announced his engagement in May but it’s unclear where or when the wedding would take place.