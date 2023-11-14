Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans

Texans’ Denzel Perryman suspended 3 games after NFL deems hits illegal

Perryman was suspended without pay

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Houston Texans defender Denzel Perryman will miss the next three games. The veteran linebacker was suspended for repeated violations of play safety rules during the Texans' upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

Perryman will not be paid during the three-game suspension. He is allowed to file an appeal.

The 30-year-old was penalized for unnecessary roughness after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denzel Perryman runs out of the tunnel

Denzel Perryman of the Texans runs out of the tunnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at NRG Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023, in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"You were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Jon Runyan, NFL vice president of football operations, told Perryman in a letter. 

COWBOYS' TREVON DIGGS MAKES PLEA FOR BROTHER'S QUICK EXIT FROM BUFFALO AFTER TOUGH LOSS VS BRONCOS

Runyan also argued that Perryman did not have to deliver the forceful hit. 

"You lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver. You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided."

Denzel Perryman runs across the football field

Denzel Perryman of the Texans runs across the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at NRG Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023, in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Perryman has had six violations for similar personal fouls in his career. The league fined him earlier this season for his actions in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Denzel Perryman intercepts a pass

Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman makes in interception against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 19, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties," Runyan wrote.

Perryman won't be eligible to return to the Texans' active roster until Dec. 4. The Texans host the Denver Broncos on Dec. 3 and then travel to New Jersey for a Week 14 matchup with the New York Jets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and the Players Association to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.