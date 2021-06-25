Tennessee dismisses freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter after second off-field incident

University of Tennessee freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter was dismissed from the Volunteers football program on Thursday after being charged with a misdemeanor drug offense over the weekend.

Salter, a four-star recruit out of Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Texas, and teammate Amari McNeill are facing simple possession charges after marijuana was found in their car during a traffic stop on Saturday, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

According to the report, Salter was driving the vehicle when he was pulled over for not having tail lights and an obstructed license plate. He later told police that there were approximately four grams of marijuana in the car that he instructed McNeill to throw out after they were stopped.

Tennessee later dismissed Salter.

"Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from our football program," the university said in a statement to 247 Sports. "We wish Kaidon and his family all the best in his future endeavors."

This was the second off-field incident involving Salter in less than four months. He was previously suspended in March after he and several other teammates were arrested in relation to an assault and burglary.

The group was facing drug possession charges but Slater’s were dropped and he was reinstated into the program earlier this month.