Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf

Team Europe's Emily Kristine Pedersen makes second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history with incredible tee shot

Pedersen's ace brought a match against the US to all-square

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Team Europe's Emily Kristine Pedersen hit a hole in one for just the second time in Solheim Cup history on Friday. 

The Solheim Cup is a biennial event where professional women golfers representing the U.S. and Europe go head-to-head, similar to the Ryder Cup that is expected to take place next week. 

Pedersen, who hails from Denmark, lost her foursomes match with Charley Hull to America’s Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight, but she made up for that when she stepped up to the 12th hole tee box. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Emily Kristine Pedersen finishes golf swing

Emily Kristine Pedersen of Team Europe hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during Day One of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Casares, Spain, on Friday. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Pedersen delivered a smooth stroke to the right side of the green, using a downhill terrain to her advantage, as the ball began to trickle toward the hole. 

The ball was rolling perfectly down the slope, and as it got closer to the hole, the announcers knew it had a chance to find the bottom of the cup. 

GOLFER RIPS OFF SHIRT, FLEXES MUSCLES AND CHALLENGES ANOTHER PLAYER TO A FIGHT IN VIRAL VIDEO

That’s exactly what happened, as the crowd erupted with Pedersen in complete shock that she aced it. 

At that moment, Pedersen and her partner, Maja Stark, were down one to Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho with a few holes left to play. That ace by Pedersen brought the match back to all square. 

Maja Stark hugs Emily Kristine Pedersen

Maja Stark of Team Europe celebrates with partner Emily Kristine Pedersen after holing a birdie putt on the 18th hole to halve their match against Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz during the afternoon four-ball matches on Day One of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Casares, Spain, on Friday. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

In the end, the match was tied, as it was all-square following 18 holes. 

Team Europe did better in the afternoon than the morning, as the U.S. swept the foursomes matches, 4-0, prior to the fourball battles in the afternoon. 

Emily Kristine Pedersen finishes golf swing

Emily Kristine Pedersen of Team Europe hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during Day One of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Casares, Spain, on Friday. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Europe bounced back with a 3-1 victory in the Friday fourball matches, bringing the overall score after the first day of the Solheim Cup to 5-3 in favor of the U.S. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.