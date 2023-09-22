Team Europe's Emily Kristine Pedersen makes second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history with incredible tee shot

Team Europe's Emily Kristine Pedersen hit a hole in one for just the second time in Solheim Cup history on Friday.

The Solheim Cup is a biennial event where professional women golfers representing the U.S. and Europe go head-to-head, similar to the Ryder Cup that is expected to take place next week.

Pedersen, who hails from Denmark, lost her foursomes match with Charley Hull to America’s Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight, but she made up for that when she stepped up to the 12th hole tee box.

Pedersen delivered a smooth stroke to the right side of the green, using a downhill terrain to her advantage, as the ball began to trickle toward the hole.

The ball was rolling perfectly down the slope, and as it got closer to the hole, the announcers knew it had a chance to find the bottom of the cup.

That’s exactly what happened, as the crowd erupted with Pedersen in complete shock that she aced it.

At that moment, Pedersen and her partner, Maja Stark, were down one to Allisen Corpuz and Jennifer Kupcho with a few holes left to play. That ace by Pedersen brought the match back to all square.

In the end, the match was tied, as it was all-square following 18 holes.

Team Europe did better in the afternoon than the morning, as the U.S. swept the foursomes matches, 4-0, prior to the fourball battles in the afternoon.

Europe bounced back with a 3-1 victory in the Friday fourball matches, bringing the overall score after the first day of the Solheim Cup to 5-3 in favor of the U.S.