Golfer rips off shirt, flexes muscles and challenges another player to a fight in viral video

A viral video captured a golfer ripping his shirt off, flexing his muscles and challenging a person to a fight during an apparent argument about a stolen ball.

The clip of the meltdown, posted on TikTok this week, begins with a person saying, "We got a Karen on the golf course right now."

A man in a green shirt, standing next to his golf cart and clutching a golf ball, then told someone in another one of the carts, "You’ll leave after I don’t give you a godd--- thing."

"I’m not getting in a fight at a golf course over a f---ing golf ball," someone in that cart could be heard saying as the argument escalated.

"You’re the one who approached me and I asked you to no longer speak," the green-shirted golfer said before a woman pointed at him and shouted, "You took her ball!"

"Dude, I’m not going to fight you over a f---ing golf ball" the man in the cart then again said, to which the man in the green shirt replied, "You’re right, you’re not going to Walter, because I’ll plant you b---- boy. Now get the f--- off the cart!"

The situation then took a sharp turn as the man ripped off his green shirt, started flexing his muscles and yelling.

"You see that! If you wanna test God you f---ing come get it s---stack!" the man screamed.

One of the women in the other carts – sounding unimpressed about what just transpired in front of her – then said, "Okay, he’s mentally ill, let’s move along."

The now-shirtless man did not take kindly to that.

"You think I’m mentally ill?" he asked.

"I know you’re f---ing mentally ill" a female voice is heard saying as the carts start driving away down the course.

The shirtless golfer then turned toward the person filming the video.

"Been to heaven, leave me alone," he said.