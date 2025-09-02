Expand / Collapse search
Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift pointed out hilarious non-alcoholic beer slip-up during football game viewing, Jason Kelce says

Jason Kelce said he and Travis Kelce consumed Bud Zero through three quarters of the game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
During the latest edition of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, retired NFL star Jason Kelce recalled one of his more "embarrassing" moments that was pointed out by his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Taylor Swift.

"I've got a very embarrassing story from last night about beer. So I'm drinking beer, and I'm not really hammering 'em. I'm just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes or something," Kelce said.

Kelce recalled the "amount of shame" he experienced when he came to the realization about what he'd been consuming.

"I'm just kind of enjoying beers last night, and I think it was third quarter [of a game he was watching], I find out that I've been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day," he continued with a laugh. "It was the most amount of shame I've ever felt in myself. I was just like, ‘What the f--- is wrong with you, Jason!?’ "

Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift after a Kansas City Chiefs game

Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce and Taylor swift celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The retired Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman then pointed out that his brother, Travis Kelce, had also made the same miscalculation. 

"Because she said Travis had just been doing the same thing, and he's ashamed. I'm like, 'Time out, Travis. There's non-alcoholic beer here!?' "

"We had both been drinking these Budweiser Zeros, thinking they were just something like zero calorie Budweiser," he added.

Travis and Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce (left) and Travis Kelce (right). (David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

During an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, Swift said a noticeably nervous Jason struggled to reach a decision on what to do with his alcoholic beverage when he had the opportunity to meet the royal family during the United Kingdom leg of "The Eras Tour."

"I watched him have this moment with his beer where he was like, ‘But I want to take it, but I know that I probably should not take it,’" Swift said. "I watched this happen, and it kind of was the most amazing…"

Kelce brothers

The Kelce brothers embrace after a game. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Jason, who married Kylie Kelce in 2018, joyfully expressed his belief in his brother and the pop star's connection. 

"I know the kind of person he is, and I've been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple years. And I just think that they match so well together," Kelce said. 

"They are unbelievably supportive of each other and that both of their outlandishly successful worlds," the proud brother continued.

Swift and Travis announced their pending nuptials via a joint social media post on Aug. 26. 

Travis begins his 15th NFL season on Friday, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

