Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Rays
Published

Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks returns from the IL with a black eye after his son dunked on him

Fairbanks had been sidelined with a hip injury since late May

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Pete Fairbanks made his return from the injured list, but he showed up to the team clubhouse with a black eye.

But, Fairbanks explained, the black eye had nothing to do with the hip injury that landed him on the 15-day injured list on May 28. 

According to Fairbanks, the injury happened during a basketball game with his 3-year-old son in a swimming pool.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pete Fairbanks reacts

Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts at the end of the in the seventh inning during game four of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Fairbanks was attempting to give his son a lesson on how to play basketball when you are in the paint.

MLB COMMISSIONER ROB MANFRED WEIGHS IN ON A'S RELOCATION EFFORTS: 'THERE IS NO OAKLAND OFFER'

Apparently, the lesson did not go as expected because his son ended up pulling the hoop down onto his face.

Pete Fairbanks reacts during the sixth inning

Pete Fairbanks against the Guardians in game two of the wild-card series at Progressive Field on Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"We were playing at our new house in the pool, and I pulled the hoop down onto my face after dunking on a 3-year-old trying to teach him an early lesson in life that, when you're in the paint, you cannot be caught unaware underneath the rim," Fairbanks said.

Some of Fairbanks' teammates could not pass up the opportunity to poke fun at the relief pitcher. At the same time, the team is certainly excited to have him back and healthy enough to pitch.

Prior to the injury, Fairbanks was in the midst of a strong season. 

Pete Fairbanks celebrates win

Pete Fairbanks and Francisco Mejia of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate winning a game against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on April 12, 2023, in St Petersburg, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Fairbanks has a 1.54 ERA with 10 strikeouts and five saves over 13 appearances this season.

The Rays got off to a hot start this season, and have been able to maintain their momentum. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay recorded its 50th win of the season on Thursday, and currently has the best record in the MLB.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.