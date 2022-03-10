Syracuse police charge boy, 12, in alleged gunpoint robbery involving Juli Boeheim, reports say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Syracuse, New York, police have arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with the apparent gunpoint robbery involving philanthropist Juli Boeheim, the wife of famed Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim, earlier this month, according to local reports.

The pre-teenager, whose name was not released because of his young age, was charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Syracuse.com reported. A spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request seeking comment and confirmation.

Syracuse.com and the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle identified Juli Boeheim as being the victim of an apparent gunpoint robbery in the parking lot of Destiny U.S.A. mall in upstate New York on March 1.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside a vehicle, and engaged her in conversation. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the woman, reached into the car and snatched her purse.

The suspect then fled in a different car with multiple other people in a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen, authorities added.

Investigators ultimately discovered that the 12-year-old’s weapon was actually an "air gun," according to Syracuse.com.

Boeheim is the beloved wife of longtime, legendary Syracuse men’s basketball coach and the mother of two players currently on the roster.

The Boeheims founded the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which boasts the mission of improving the lives of Central New York children in need and supports cancer research and advocacy. She did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment on Thursday.

Speaking to ESPN Syracuse shortly after the robbery, Jim Boeheim said Juli was "definitely shook up."

"I mean, this isn’t television. It’s not movies. It’s real life. Somebody puts a gun in your face. She’s handling it well, better than I probably would or most people, I think," he said. "But it’s not easy. She’s a little shook but I think she’s doing much better than could be expected," Boeheim told the radio station."

He added that he thought the fact that the suspect "was a kid" helped her cope.

"If it was an older man it probably would have," he told ESPN Syracuse. "Her main thought was, ‘let’s help this kid.’ That’s what she does, we do with our foundation. Try to help these kids. That was the first thing she said, ‘I feel like I want to help this kid.’ But that’s the way she thinks. That’s who she is. She tries to help people."

The Syracuse Orange played their second ACC Tournament game on Tuesday, losing 88 to 79 against Duke University’s Blue Devils.

