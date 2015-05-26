Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Swafford, Weekley top Zurich Classic leaderboard as second round is suspended by weather

By | Associated Press
  • dad0d868-
    Image 1 of 2

    Golfer, from left, Justin Rose, of England, Rickie Fowler, and Steve Stricker repair their ball marks on the 13th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic PGA golf tournament, Thursday, April 23, 2015, in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (The Associated Press)

  • a0b62a88-
    Image 2 of 2

    Hudson Swafford walks off the 10th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic PGA golf tournament, Friday, April 24, 2015, in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (The Associated Press)

AVONDALE, La. – Hudson Swafford shot a 6-under 66 for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with Boo Weekley when second-round play was suspended Friday because of the threat of severe weather.

Swafford had an 11-under 133 total at TPC Louisiana. Weekley, the first-round leader after a 64, also was 11 under with three holes left.

Jason Day, ranked sixth in the world, was 5 under for the round through 14 holes, pulling him into a five-way tie for third at 10 under with Brandon de Jonge, Cameron Tringale, former Zurich champion Jerry Kelly and Daniel Berger. Tringale had a 65, and de Jonge shot 70. Kelley was on the 18th green when play was stopped, and Berger had three holes left.