Swafford, Weekley top Zurich Classic leaderboard as second round is suspended by weather

Hudson Swafford shot a 6-under 66 for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with Boo Weekley when second-round play was suspended Friday because of the threat of severe weather.

Swafford had an 11-under 133 total at TPC Louisiana. Weekley, the first-round leader after a 64, also was 11 under with three holes left.

Jason Day, ranked sixth in the world, was 5 under for the round through 14 holes, pulling him into a five-way tie for third at 10 under with Brandon de Jonge, Cameron Tringale, former Zurich champion Jerry Kelly and Daniel Berger. Tringale had a 65, and de Jonge shot 70. Kelley was on the 18th green when play was stopped, and Berger had three holes left.