Super Bowl LIV: George Kittle reveals he's been playing through serious injury, pregame ritual

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle revealed Sunday he has been playing through games with a severe injury and what he usually does before games as a pregame ritual.

Kittle made the revelations on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast Sunday. He talked about playing through a torn labrum and why he refuses to have surgery on it.

“So I dislocated my shoulder last year and my labrum is completely torn. So I don't get surgery on it. [The sleeve] basically helps me, so it doesn't hurt all the time.”

He added that there was “no chance” he gets shoulder surgery in the future because he doesn’t want to miss any workouts.

Fans wondering what the stud tight end does before he plays games might be in for a surprise.

“If you honestly want to know, as soon as we come back in from warmups, I go puke,” Kittle said. “One hundred percent, every game. It does make me feel better.”

Kittle is at the end of his third season with the 49ers. He played in 14 games during the 2019 season and caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards and scored five touchdowns. He missed two games due to knee and ankle injuries but managed to be a part of the team’s run to the Super Bowl.

Kittle played in every game during the 2018 season and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.