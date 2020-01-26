Super Bowl LIV: 49ers' Mike Person finally gets chance to play in big game after 3 missed opportunities

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike Person is finally getting a shot at a Super Bowl.

Person came into the league in 2011 when the 49ers drafted him in the seventh round from Montana State. However, he didn’t play in 2011 and was cut before the start of the 2012 season. He then found himself with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He was cut by both teams.

SUPER BOWL LIV: ANDY REID, KYLE SHANAHAN BATTLING GHOSTS ENTERING TITLE GAME

Each of those three teams made the Super Bowl in the season they cut Person.

Person is now a starter with the 49ers and there won’t be a surprise Super Bowl cut. He told the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday that finally getting to the Super Bowl “feels pretty good.”

PATRICK MAHOMES RECEIVES CONGRATULATIONS FROM FATHER'S EX-MLB TEAM AFTER CHIEFS' AFC TITLE WIN

“With Atlanta, I had a lot of really good buddies,” he said. “And I was cheering for them, obviously. But it was just kind of bittersweet. On one hand, you want to see your buddies be really successful. On the other hand, it’s ‘I could be part of that.’ And you feel like you should be a part of that.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

Person re-joined the 49ers in May 2018 and then signed a three-year extension in March 2019. All of his trials and tribulations could culminate into some Super Bowl hardware come February.