Buffalo Bills
Published

Super Bowl champion Leonard Floyd reunites with Bills' Von Miller on one-year deal: source

Floyd and Miller were teammates on the Los Angeles Rams in 2021

Associated Press
The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract in reuniting the player with fellow edge rusher, Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. The NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Von Miller and Leonard Floyd embrace

Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with Leonard Floyd #54 of the Los Angeles Rams after a turnover on downs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams won 23-20.  (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old Floyd is entering his eighth NFL season after spending the past three with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl two years ago while playing on the opposite side of the line as Miller — the NFL's active leader in sacks. In 104 games, all starts, Floyd has 47 1/2 sacks since being selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Floyd’s presence should immediately upgrade Buffalo’s pass rush even though his on-field reunion with Miller is likely going to have to wait. Miller had surgery on his right knee in December and his timetable to return is not clear, with the possibility of the player missing the start of the season.

Leonard Floyd and Von Miller shake hands

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller #40 shakes Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd #54 hand during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Championship parade on February 16, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.  (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buffalo’s defense struggled in generating pressure after Miller was sidelined in late November.

Floyd’s agreement comes the same day as the Bills announced the signing of defensive tackle Ed Oliver to a four-year $68 million contract, two days after the sides reached an agreement. In negotiating the contract extension, which runs through the 2027 season, the person said the Bills restructured the final year of Oliver’s existing deal to free up space under the salary cap for this season.

Von Miller and Leonard Floyd celebrate

Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates getting a quarterback sack with teammate Leonard Floyd #54 in the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oliver was guaranteed to make $10.7 million this season after the Bills picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract a year ago.