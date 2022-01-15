Super Bowl 2022: Rams, Chargers execs tout SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers executive hyped SoFi Stadium on Friday as part of the city’s "30 Days Out" campaign marking the stretch run to Super Bowl LVI.

In a panel interview at SoFi Stadium, Rams executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff and Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos highlighted what makes the luxurious facility and the gameday experience one of the best in the NFL.

"It starts with the design of the stadium. This is the most vertical stadium in the NFL. Seats are closer to the field than any other comparable stadium in the NFL. You feel the noise, you feel the energy. Technology brings it to life. But it’s truly our fans – Rams fans and Charger fans. I think they’ve come to adopt this home-field mentality from so many times whether we were in the Coliseum or Dignity Health Center, these temporary stadiums, to they have a sense of ownership of this building. A sense of pride and you see it all the time," Demoff said.

"I think they walk in and realize they have the best stadium in the NFL and they get to be here and it is a loud building. When you’re here, you leave with your ears ringing. Every time you go in, you talk to Sean McVay, I’m sure Brandon (Staley) as well, after a game and it’s like I have a massive headache. I think that’s the best part of what our fans bring – that energy. And it is rare that people talk about the noise in a building in Los Angeles. It’s just not the way our buildings are designed or what the fans are known for but I think it’s given all sports fans in Los Angeles something to be proud of."

Spanos said SoFi Stadium was unique to Los Angeles given what people associate the city with.

"I think it’s a unique LA experience. It’s a building that can only be built in LA. It’s the largest stadium in the NFL. It’s the crown jewel of NFL stadiums. One of the things that makes LA special if you travel around the country what do people associate is Hollywood, Tinstletown, all the stars and I think between our two teams there was probably more celebrities featured on that board than in any other stadium in the NFL and I think that’s going to be a big part of what drives the excitement for the Super Bowl is all the other celebrities and entertainment people coming in and being part of it," Spanos said.

The last time the Super Bowl was in the Los Angeles area, it was played at the Rose Bowl in January 1993.

Kathryn Schloesmann, the president & CEO at Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, said organizers were excited to have the game back in the city.

"We haven’t had a Super Bowl in Los Angeles in about 29 years. Everybody is so excited to welcome the Super Bowl back here. We never had a Super Bowl in a facility like SoFi Stadium," she said. "We have the world’s best stadium here to host people so we are very excited to bring people back to Los Angeles and show ‘em that we can host a healthy and safe event. And I think everybody is going to be excited to come out and support it."

Even with the threat of COVID-19 still looming, NFL senior director of event operations Katie Keenan said all of the activities leading up to the Super Bowl and the game itself remain in place.

"Just to start and clarify all of our plans for the Super Bowl and Super Bowl week remain fully in place for a month from today. We’re working along with everyone here on stage with the local LA County health department to make sure all of our events are executed safely and within all of the guidelines that have been established," she said.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 13.