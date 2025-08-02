Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE

Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship reign marches on with win over Jade Cargill at SummerSlam

Stratton and Cargill moved quickly through the match

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The future of the WWE women’s division was on display at SummerSlam on Saturday night.

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill fought in a brutal slobber knocker for the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratton came into the match with a reign of more than 200 days and Cargill came into the bout as the Queen of the Ring tournament winner. It was both competitors’ first SummerSlam appearance.

Tiffany Stratton holds the title

Tiffany Stratton celebrates her win during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Stratton started with aerial assaults to try to takedown the powerhouse that is Cargill. She hit a suicide dive to the outside of the ring and hit a Swanton from the top rope. But she got too cute with her gymnastics maneuvers and Cargill caught her.

Cargill went on the offensive after that, hitting a back drop and then later the Eye of the Storm. It looked like Cargill was going to take control but one Stratton counter and the champ was back in the driver’s seat.

Jade Cargill hits Tiffany Stratton with the boot

Jade Cargill in action against Tiffany Stratton makes her entrance during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Both competitors were giving it their all. Forearm for forearm, slap for slap, both competitors seemingly were evenly matched. Cargill countered Stratton a Prettiest Moonsault Ever and hit Jaded. But Stratton got her foot on the ropes to thwart the pin count.

Cargill brought Stratton up to the top rope in hoping to hit an even bigger Jaded. But Stratton countered and was able to hit her finisher.

Tiffany Stratton dives

Tiffany Stratton in action against Jade Cargill during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

Stratton got the win and pinned Cargill to retain the title in the high-octane match.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.