Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship reign marches on with win over Jade Cargill at SummerSlam

The future of the WWE women’s division was on display at SummerSlam on Saturday night.

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill fought in a brutal slobber knocker for the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratton came into the match with a reign of more than 200 days and Cargill came into the bout as the Queen of the Ring tournament winner. It was both competitors’ first SummerSlam appearance.

Stratton started with aerial assaults to try to takedown the powerhouse that is Cargill. She hit a suicide dive to the outside of the ring and hit a Swanton from the top rope. But she got too cute with her gymnastics maneuvers and Cargill caught her.

Cargill went on the offensive after that, hitting a back drop and then later the Eye of the Storm. It looked like Cargill was going to take control but one Stratton counter and the champ was back in the driver’s seat.

Both competitors were giving it their all. Forearm for forearm, slap for slap, both competitors seemingly were evenly matched. Cargill countered Stratton a Prettiest Moonsault Ever and hit Jaded. But Stratton got her foot on the ropes to thwart the pin count.

Cargill brought Stratton up to the top rope in hoping to hit an even bigger Jaded. But Stratton countered and was able to hit her finisher.

Stratton got the win and pinned Cargill to retain the title in the high-octane match.