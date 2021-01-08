Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster downplays playoff matchup: 'I think they're still the same Browns'

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster was already admonished by fans for dancing on opposing teams’ logos for his TikTok while the team was on a losing streak, and Thursday he may have provided some bulletin board material for the rival Cleveland Browns ahead of their playoff matchup.

The Browns are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season. In that season, Cleveland lost by three points to the Steelers to be knocked out of the playoffs and into an abyss until the 2020 season.

For Smith-Schuster, he told reporters that it’s still the same old Browns they’re facing.

"Nah, I think they're still the same Browns that I've played every year. I think they're nameless gray faces. They have a couple of good players on their team. But at the end of the day … the Browns are the Browns. It's AFC North football. They're a good team. I'm just happy we're playing them again," he said, via ESPN.

The Steelers won the AFC North division for the first time since the 2017 season and are in the playoffs for the first time since then as well. Pittsburgh finished 12-4 and was undefeated at one point during the season.

Smith-Schuster is still battling a knee injury but is expected to play against the Browns. He played in all 16 games for Pittsburgh this season. He had 97 catches for 831 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.