Steelers Hall of Famer Jack Lambert auctioning off teeth holder

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Hall of Famer Jack Lambert is giving super fans the chance to own part of his personal football collection, including a plastic container that held his teeth during games.

The unusual memento is a part of Lelands’ Spring 2021 auction that includes a selection of 23 items from Lambert’s personal collection.

"A most unusual but intriguing and important piece of football history, this plastic holder was where Pittsburgh Steelers star Jack Lambert put his false teeth before each game," the description of the light blue plastic case reads.

"Some of the most recognizable photos of Lambert on the gridiron are of his menacing grimace, missing his front teeth; this is where those teeth resided until after the games were over."

Lambert lost his front teeth in a high school basketball game but the look contributed to his hard knocks reputation on the field.

Over the course of 11 seasons, Lambert totaled 28 career interceptions, 1,479 career tackles and 23.5 sacks. He won four Super Bowls and was named to nine Pro Bowls.

The opening bid for Lambert’s holder is $300. Other items in the collection include first-ever Pro Bowl and game-worn helmet, his NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team Trophy and game-worn cleats.