Stanley Cup 2022: Avalanche's title latest boon for Stan Kroenke

Stan Kroenke wrapped up a Stanley Cup championship Sunday night when the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 to capture their first title since 2001.

Kroenke is the chairman and CEO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams and part-owner of several teams, including the Avalanche. He also has his hands in on several other teams and eSports franchises.

So far, it has been a pretty successful six months for the billionaire.

In February, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

STANLEY CUP 2022: AVALANCHE HOLD OFF LIGHTNING IN GAME 6 FOR 3RD TITLE

In April, Kroenke’s eSports team the Los Angeles Guerrillas took home the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major championship. It was the Guerrillas’ first title.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League defeated the Buffalo Bandits 2-1 in a best-of-3 series for their second championship in franchise history.

Eight days later, the Avalanche topped the Lightning for their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen got the goals while the Avalanche delivered an incredible defensive effort in the third period to seal the victory.

Colorado won the game 2-1.