Stanley Cup 2022: Avalanche's title latest boon for Stan Kroenke

Stan Kroenke already had a few trophies to add to his mantle

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Stan Kroenke wrapped up a Stanley Cup championship Sunday night when the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 to capture their first title since 2001.

Kroenke is the chairman and CEO of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams and part-owner of several teams, including the Avalanche. He also has his hands in on several other teams and eSports franchises.

Colorado Avalanche owner Stan Kroenke, second left, looks on during the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022, in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche owner Stan Kroenke, second left, looks on during the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022, in Denver. (Ron Chenoy-USA Today Sports)

So far, it has been a pretty successful six months for the billionaire.

In February, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In April, Kroenke’s eSports team the Los Angeles Guerrillas took home the Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major championship. It was the Guerrillas’ first title.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League defeated the Buffalo Bandits 2-1 in a best-of-3 series for their second championship in franchise history.

Eight days later, the Avalanche topped the Lightning for their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen got the goals while the Avalanche delivered an incredible defensive effort in the third period to seal the victory.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke before Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, 2022.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke before Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, 2022. (Getty Images)

Colorado won the game 2-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.