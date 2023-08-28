Spain's Jorge Vilda rips Luis Rubiales in latest twist to kiss drama

Spain’s women’s soccer coach Jorge Vilda ripped the federation president Luis Rubiales in the latest twist in the saga following the squad’s first Women’s World Cup championship.

Vilda initially supported Rubiales after he refused to resign following pressure from Spanish officials. However, once FIFA hit Rubiales with a 90-day suspension, Vilda offered his own rebuke.

"The events that have taken place since Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time in its history and to this day have been a real nonsense and have generated an unprecedented situation, tarnishing a well-deserved victory for our players and our country," Vilda told Spain’s EFE.

"I regret deeply that the victory of Spanish women’s football has been harmed by the inappropriate behavior that our until now top leader, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has recognized.

"There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular."

The entire issue stems from Rubiales’ antics during and after Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory over England. In the stands, he was seen grabbing his crotch with underage kids nearby, and while on the podium, he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Hermoso initially said she "did not enjoy that" and then downplayed the incident. After days of dwelling on it, Hermoso released a statement calling the kiss nonconsensual.

"The situation shocked me given the celebrations that were taking place at the moment, and with the passage of time and after delving a little deeper into those initial feelings, I feel the need to report this incident because I believe that no person, in any work, sports, or social setting should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviors," Hermoso’s statement read. "I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part.

"Simply put, I was not respected."

Hermoso said she was asked to "alleviate the pressure" on Rubiales but was focused on the World Cup win. She added she was under pressure to continue to make a statement to "justify" Rubiales’ actions.

She made clear she had "ZERO TOLERANCE" for Rubiales’ behavior.

FIFA suspended Rubiales while it investigates what happened. At an emergency meeting, Rubiales dug in and painted himself as the victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists" and received applause from a mostly male crowd.

The federation appeared to back Rubiales, saying he was telling the truth.

Spain’s women’s soccer players have backed Hermoso and have planned to boycott future matches until Rubiales resigns.

