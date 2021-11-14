South Dakota's game-winning Hail Mary stuns South Dakota State

A South Dakota heave, a prayer and a few tips helped the Coyotes defeat South Dakota State, 23-20 Saturday.

South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp and the offense had one second remaining in the game and were snapping the ball from about their own 44-yard line. Camp rolled to his right, avoided a would-be Jackrabbits tackler and launched the ball nearly 60 yards to the end zone.

The ball was tipped twice, and Jeremiah Webb came down with the ball in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. The 57-yard score gave the Coyotes their seventh win of the season.

Camp finished 19-for-27 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Webb had five catches for 96 yards.

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for 103 yards on 28 carries. Strong put the Jackrabbits up three with a 4-yard touchdown run. But 6:10 remained in the game, enough time for the miracle throw from Camp to Webb.

South Dakota won its second straight game against in-state rival South Dakota State. It was the 115th edition of their matchup in a series that dates to 1889. The teams didn’t play last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. South Dakota hadn’t won a game against South Dakota State since 2000.

The Coyotes jump the Jackrabbits in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. South Dakota is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play. The Jackrabbits are 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.