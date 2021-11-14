Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota Coyotes
South Dakota's game-winning Hail Mary stuns South Dakota State

Carson Camp and the Coyotes picked up a big conference win over a rival

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A South Dakota heave, a prayer and a few tips helped the Coyotes defeat South Dakota State, 23-20 Saturday.

South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp and the offense had one second remaining in the game and were snapping the ball from about their own 44-yard line. Camp rolled to his right, avoided a would-be Jackrabbits tackler and launched the ball nearly 60 yards to the end zone.

A view of a South Dakota Coyotes helmet during a game between the South Dakota Coyotes and Kansas Jayhawks Sep 3, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

A view of a South Dakota Coyotes helmet during a game between the South Dakota Coyotes and Kansas Jayhawks Sep 3, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The ball was tipped twice, and Jeremiah Webb came down with the ball in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. The 57-yard score gave the Coyotes their seventh win of the season.

Camp finished 19-for-27 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Webb had five catches for 96 yards.

South Dakota Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp (18) waits for a play call from the sidelines in the first quarter of a game between the South Dakota Coyotes and Kansas Jayhawks Sep 3, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

South Dakota Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp (18) waits for a play call from the sidelines in the first quarter of a game between the South Dakota Coyotes and Kansas Jayhawks Sep 3, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for 103 yards on 28 carries. Strong put the Jackrabbits up three with a 4-yard touchdown run. But 6:10 remained in the game, enough time for the miracle throw from Camp to Webb.

South Dakota won its second straight game against in-state rival South Dakota State. It was the 115th edition of their matchup in a series that dates to 1889. The teams didn’t play last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. South Dakota hadn’t won a game against South Dakota State since 2000.

South Dakota Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp (18) reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Sep 3, 2021. 

South Dakota Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp (18) reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Sep 3, 2021.  (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

The Coyotes jump the Jackrabbits in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. South Dakota is 7-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play. The Jackrabbits are 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com