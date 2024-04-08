Solar eclipse takes over the Masters as golfers and fans alike soak it in

It doesn't matter that it's Masters week. When a natural phenomenon happens, you stop what you're doing to look.

Golfers, caddies and all spectators attending Monday's practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club went about their business as usual until the solar eclipse arrived in the sky.

And thanks to the Masters team, everyone had their own Masters-branded glasses to safely view the eclipse in the sky.

The green paper glasses with special lenses and Masters logos on the sides were passed out to view the eclipse in the sky Monday afternoon, and they were on the faces of virtually everyone during the couple of hours it was visible in the sky.

Golfers, of course, want to remain hyper-focused on hitting the perfect shots leading into Thursday's opening round. But even they couldn't help stopping what they were doing to experience the eclipse with the gallery.

From a merchandising and marketing standpoint, the Masters is one of the most exclusive brands in sports, and these glasses were very popular among the golfers in the famous clubhouse.

"I found a couple of Masters eclipse glasses, which I will be keeping those for absolutely the rest of my life,’’ Will Zalatoris said, via the New York Post.

Others like Team USA Ryder Cup captain from a year ago, Zach Johnson, and Eric Cole were spotted on the fairways of Augusta National Golf Club popping the glasses on to look up midway through their practice rounds.

Everyone from concession workers to broadcast crews to the thousands of fans watching their favorite golfers shared the experience together.

In a place that's full of once-in-a-lifetime experiences in a regular year, the solar eclipse provided an even more exclusive event that will lead many who walked the course as a golfer or a fan to say, "You just had to be there."

