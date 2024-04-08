Tiger Woods approaches Masters record as 1st major of season nears

Tiger Woods started the week practicing to make sure he can make it to the first round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Course, but by Saturday he could be on top of the record books.

Should Woods make the cut after Friday’s second round, it will be the 24th of his career. He would surpass Gary Player and Fred Couples if he were able to do so, ESPN noted Monday.

Woods made the cut at last year’s Masters tournament. However, he was unable to finish the third round after he reaggravated his plantar fasciitis.

It was at Augusta four years ago when Woods shocked the sports world and won the tournament 14 years after he last won a green jacket and nearly 11 years after he won his last major golf event. He has five wins at the Masters.

Woods had battled back problems late in his career and suffered a devastating knee injury when he was involved in a car crash in February 2021 in Los Angeles.

Notah Begay III, Woods’ former Stanford teammate and NBC broadcaster, told reporters at a conference call that Woods was suffering from a back injury.

"He's trying to formulate a strategy and approach that he can work within given the constraints that he's presented with — and he's got some constraints," he said, via ESPN. "He's got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have."

On a hilly Augusta course, Woods will have to really power through to make it all four rounds.

Woods appeared to be locked in at practice.

He withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in February after shooting a first-round 72. He finished 18th at the Hero World Challenge — an unofficial event — finishing even.